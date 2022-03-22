Milwaukee police: Shooting near 64th and Kaul, man injured

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, March 22.

Police said the victim, 27, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting happened near 64th and Kaul around 4:40 p.m.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

