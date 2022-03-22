Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Shooting near 64th and Kaul, man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police at shooting scene near 64th and Kaul

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, March 22.

Police said the victim, 27, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting happened near 64th and Kaul around 4:40 p.m.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Child sex trafficking case: Milwaukee man gets 25 years in federal prison
article

Child sex trafficking case: Milwaukee man gets 25 years in federal prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for violently sex trafficking two children in the Chicago area and Wisconsin.

Kenosha woman allegedly pointed gun at man in school parking lot
article

Kenosha woman allegedly pointed gun at man in school parking lot

A Kenosha woman is charged with multiple counts after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in a school parking lot on Monday afternoon, March 21.

Cudahy police chase into St. Francis

After a police chase from Cudahy into St. Francis on Tuesday morning, officials said a Milwaukee man and Green Bay man were arrested.