Milwaukee shooting: 62nd and Capitol, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's north side left a 26-year-old wounded Saturday, Nov. 11.
It happened near 26th and Capitol just after 6 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.