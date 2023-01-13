60th and Townsend shooting, Milwaukee men wounded

article

Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Jan. 13.

It happened around 3 p.m. Police said the victims, ages 19 and 20, were driving near 60th and Townsend when they were shot.

Both men arrived at an area hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old was in critical condition, and the 20-year-old sustained non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



