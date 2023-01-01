Milwaukee shooting near 5th and Pierce, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded near 5th and Pierce early Sunday morning, Jan. 1.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m.

Officials said the victims, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



