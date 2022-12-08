Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8.
The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.