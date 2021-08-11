Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot in argument near 58th & Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured in the city's Uptown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting was the result of an argument near 58th and Wright shortly after 9 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

