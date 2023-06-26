Milwaukee shooting, 58th and Hadley, teen wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, June 25 near 58th and Hadley. It happened around 9 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken hospital and is expected to survive. Two guns were recovered during the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

