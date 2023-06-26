Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 58th and Hadley, teen wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, June 25 near 58th and Hadley. It happened around 9 p.m. 

Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken hospital and is expected to survive. Two guns were recovered during the investigation.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.
 