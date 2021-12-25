Milwaukee Christmas shooting near 55th and Lisbon

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on Christmas Day.

Police said the non-fatal shooting happened near 55th and Lisbon around 4 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

