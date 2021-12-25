Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Christmas shooting near 55th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on Christmas Day.

Police said the non-fatal shooting happened near 55th and Lisbon around 4 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Christmas Eve pursuit, Chicago men arrested in Franklin
article

Christmas Eve pursuit, Chicago men arrested in Franklin

Two Chicago men were arrested on Christmas Eve after leading law enforcement on a pursuit from Racine County into Franklin, officials said.

Police: West Allis murder-suicide suspect was recently arrested
article

Police: West Allis murder-suicide suspect was recently arrested

West Allis police said the man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in a murder-suicide was arrested on domestic violence charges just days ago.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Green

U.S. Marshals say Marvin Green, wanted for attempted homicide, is hiding out in Milwaukee – and a distinct tattoo on his neck will help identify him.