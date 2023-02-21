Drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Feb. 21.
It happened near 54th and Keefe around 10:30 a.m. Police said the victims, ages 30 and 26, were driving when someone fired shots from another vehicle. Both victims went to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.