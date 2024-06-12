Milwaukee shooting, 51st and Hampton, teen wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 11.

It happened near 51st Street and Hampton Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.