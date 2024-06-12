Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 51st and Hampton, teen wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 12, 2024 5:50am CDT
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, June 11. 

It happened near 51st Street and Hampton Avenue around 10:40 p.m. 

Police say a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.