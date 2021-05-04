Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured near 51st and Hampton: MPD

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Scene of shooting near 51st and Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting on the city's north side Tuesday, May 4.

Police said the man was shot near 51st and Hampton around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

