Milwaukee shooting, 50th & Vienna; man accused of shooting 2, killing 1

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the shooting of two people, one of them fatally, near 50th and Vienna. The accused is Andre Cross – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the neighborhood near 50th and Vienna early Sunday, July 7 for a report of a shooting. The first officer on the scene spotted a victim with two gunshot wounds. That man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Officials identified this victim as Ulyesses Turner.

Another man was found lying in the front yard of a home. That victim was shot but conscious. Authorities later identified this person as the brother of the defendant.

During this time, an officer noticed a man in a wheelchair among the crowd of people gathered at the shooting scene. That man was later identified as Andre Cross. Cross was wheeled to a nearby car. An officer approached the vehicle and spoke with Cross -- telling him "he needed to stay on scene due to the ongoing investigation." Cross told the officer he needed to go home. Soon after that, the officer attempted to return to speak with Cross, but he had left the scene.

The complaint says a detective who responded to the scene spoke with a man who is the father of the defendant and the surviving shooting victim. The man stated that night "was his 'bachelor party' and that Turner was his 'best man.'" The father said around 2 a.m., he was inside at the party and heard gunshots outside. When he went outside to check what happened, he saw Turner lying on the ground shot. He also learned one of his sons had been shot and wounded. The father confirmed the defendant was also one of the people at the party.

Detectives located at the scene five spent 9mm casings as well as three unfired 9mm cartridges.

Video footage was recovered from a residence to the south. It contains audio, but did not capture the shooting on video, the complaint says. When listening to the audio, investigators heard "voices are yelling and one voice asks, 'who did this?' A male voice responds, 'I did that.' Soon after that, a voice says 'he shot his own brother,'" the complaint says.

The complaint says a detective spoke with the sister of the victim, Turner. She indicated she was inside when the shots were fired. When she sent outside, she "observed the defendant, who she called 'Dre.' (The woman) inquired about the gunshots and the defendant stated, 'They upped on me so I popped their (expletive).'" The woman was shown a booking photo of the defendant, and she identified him as the shooter.

After Cross' arrest, a Glock 43 9mm handgun was recovered from the defendant, as well as the five casings recovered from the scene. They were subjected to preliminary examination through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The complaint said the "five casings were fired from the Glock 43 9mm handgun recovered during the defendant's arrest."

Cross made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 12. Cash bond was set at $300,000.