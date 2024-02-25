Milwaukee shooting, 49th and Villard; 2 injured

article

A 21-year-old and a 27-year-old were taken to the hospital after a double shooting on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. near 49th and Villard.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however police said it appears to be related to a road rage incident.

Both the 21-year-old and 27-year-old had non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek persons of interest and nobody is in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.