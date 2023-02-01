Expand / Collapse search

49th and Luscher shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

It happened near 49th and Luscher around 8:20 a.m. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.