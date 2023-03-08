49th and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, March 7 on the city's north side.
It happened near 49th and Hampton around 11:55 p.m. Police said the 60-year-old victim drove himself to Police District 4 – more than two miles from the shooting scene – for help. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.