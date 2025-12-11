Milwaukee shooting; 49-year-old accused of firing shots, wounding man

article

The Brief Billy Beiersdorf faces charges of attempted homicide and felony firearm possession after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side. Police recovered casings from two guns at the scene and later found three firearms at Beiersdorf's residence.



A 49-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots and wounding a man on the city's north side. The accused is Billy Beiersdorf – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Shooting investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on Thursday, Nov. 27 to investigate a shooting near 29th and Fairmount. When officers got to the scene, they recovered twelve 9mm casings in a driveway and nine more casings in the grass near a sidewalk.

A testing of the recovered casings "suggested that each grouping was fired from a separate firearm," the complaint says.

Surveillance video recovered

Dig deeper:

Detectives recovered video from a nearby home surveillance camera. The complaint says that video showed a dark sedan pull into a driveway near 29th and Fairmount, there is "the sound of 12-13 gunshots and people screaming." The car quickly backs out of the driveway and a man enters the frame of the video and "can be seen firing about 10 shots toward the car," the complaint says.

A detective later spoke with a man at St. Joseph's Hospital, who was being treated for gunshots to his left arm. That man told police he had been having an ongoing dispute with a woman at the address where the shooting happened. When he pulled up on that Thursday, he indicated two men approached him; one of them being the defendant. The man told police Beiersdorf "was pointing a gun and taking steps forward as he was shooting. Beiersdorf fired until the gun was empty," the complaint says. The man said the second person started shooting as he was driving away.

On Dec. 2, detectives conducted a search warrant on Milwaukee's northwest side which was associated with Beiersdorf. The complaint says three firearms were recovered. The defendant was at the address and "confirmed he was present" at the shooting location. The complaint says "Beiersdorf indicated that he shot because of the way that (the man) pulled into the driveway. He felt that it was aggressive, and he fired in self defense."

Court appearance

What's next:

Beiersdorf made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Dec. 6. Cash bond was set at $150,000.

Beiersdorf is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 12.