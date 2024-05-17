48th and Lloyd shooting, Milwaukee man wanted for reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in an April shooting, and court records show a warrant is out for his arrest.

Prosecutors accuse Andre Nash, 31, of breaking into a home, hitting a woman, killing a man and later abducting two children in an attempt to cover up the crime.

In all, Nash is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, burglary, two counts of child abduction and misdemeanor battery.

First 911 call

Police were called for a burglary in progress near 48th and Lloyd just before midnight on April 23. A criminal complaint states a man, since identified as Tremyne Schwinn, called in "whispered and hushed tones" to say a man he didn't know had broken into the house with a gun.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At a little more than eight minutes into the call, with the victim still on the phone, the complaint states dispatch heard a "loud banging" followed by a gunshot and a sound "consistent with someone falling to the ground." A different man's voice was then heard saying: "Why you gonna play with me? Get the (expletive) up (expletive) before I kill you. Get up, get up."

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The call remained active, but the complaint states it was hard to hear over the background noise. Prosecutors said things like "I just popped him," "Hurry up the police coming," and "I'm gonna kill everybody" could be heard. The call ended with the sound of the phone being broken.

When police arrived, they saw a woman and children standing on a front porch down the block. The complaint states the woman and children were later seen leaving the area in a blue SUV. Officers went up to the duplex but noticed it appeared to be empty.

Second 911 call

Police got a second 911 call while at the scene, according to the complaint. That caller corrected the address to a home down the block from the duplex officers were looking in. Officers went to the new address and got in through a door that appeared to have been "kicked in." Police went to the attic, where Schwinn said he was, and found him dead. No bullet casings were found, "consistent with the shooter picking up the casing."

In addition to the broken door, detectives noted an exterior window screen was raised up "in an attempt to enter the residence," according to the complaint. A palm print was pulled from that window screen and was determined to be a match for Nash. There were signs of an apparent altercation throughout a first floor bedroom.

Woman speaks to police

The woman who placed the second 911 call later spoke to police. According to the complaint, she said Schwinn was a friend and former roommate of hers who was at the house that night. She said she was asleep when Schwinn woke her up and asked if she knew anyone with a truck, and she told him she was not expecting anyone.

A short time later, the complaint states the woman said Schwinn came back in a panic and told her he thought Nash, her ex-boyfriend, was there. Schwinn ran to the back of the house, and the woman said she heard Nash yell, "I see you" and heard the front door get kicked in. Nash then ran into her bedroom with a gun and hit the woman, she said, causing her to bleed. He demanded to know where Schwinn was and began to search the bedroom, per the complaint. She heard Nash go upstairs and then heard a single gunshot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

According to the complaint, the woman said Nash then came back downstairs and told everyone he "didn't trust them" and "who I gotta do next?" The woman ran to get the kids and get out of the house, and Nash left. She told investigators that she was afraid to talk to police at the scene because she feared Nash was "lying in wait."

The woman, her roommate and all the kids got into a car and drove off, she said, per the complaint, but noticed a red truck following her. Eventually, both vehicles stopped near 25th and Concordia, and Nash got out of the red truck still armed with a gun. They drove to another location, and the woman said Nash forced everyone into a home – and coached her on a fabricated story she was supposed to tell police. They then drove to a third location near 24th and Capitol where the woman said Nash made two of her kids stay "because they knew too much" and could not talk to police at the scene.