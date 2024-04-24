Milwaukee shooting, 48th and Lloyd; 29-year-old dead on scene

article

A 29-year-old shooting victim died after an incident near 48th and Lloyd in Milwaukee early Wednesday, April 24.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they are looking for a 31-year-old man regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.