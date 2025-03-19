Teen shot in Milwaukee attempted robbery; 2 charged

article

The Brief Prosecutors charged two people in a shooting that wounded a teen on March 1. Court filings said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The two accused are each charged with multiple felonies.



Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged two people in connection to a March 1 shooting that wounded a teen during an attempted robbery.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Daquan Jackson-Williams with attempted armed robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. Court records show his bond was set at $50,000.

Iziar Sawyer, 17, is also charged in the case as an adult with attempted armed robbery and first-degree reckless injury as a party to the crimes. Court records show his bond was set at $30,000.

Attempted robbery

The backstory:

Officers initially responded to the area of 46th and Fiebrantz to help a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest and learned the victim had been shot a few blocks away, near 48th and Hope. It happened around 3 p.m.

Shooting scene near 48th and Fiebrantz

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he was in the area to sell marijuana pens to someone. When he parked in an alley as instructed, he said two people came outside. One person bought two marijuana pens and then moved out of the way as the other person pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property. He said he pulled away when he saw the gun, heard a loud bang and realized he had been shot.

Dig deeper:

Court filings said, through tips that included Instagram profiles and messages, police developed Sawyer as a suspect and went to a group home where he was housed. Surveillance video showed Sawyer leaving around 8:30 a.m. on March 1.

Investigators then reviewed surveillance video from multiple locations during and immediately after the shooting that captured the two people involved in the attempted robbery. Based on that video, the complaint states investigators identified Sawyer as the person who bought the pens and the other suspect as the shooter.

As the investigation continued, police identified Jackson-Williams as the suspected shooter. The victim later identified Jackson-Williams as the shooter from a photo lineup.

What they're saying:

Back at the group home, surveillance showed Sawyer walking in wearing different clothes around 7:40 p.m., according to court filings. Officers arrested Sawyer there on March 4, and a search of his room revealed clothing worn by the suspect during the attempted robbery.

In custody, the complaint states Sawyer identified himself as the person in the surveillance from the group home. Asked why he had different clothes on when he returned to the group home, he said he spilled water on his clothes. When shown a photo of the suspects in the attempted robbery, he denied knowing the other person and "denied the shooting incident."