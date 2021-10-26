48th and Fairmount shooting, woman injured: police

article

A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26.

Police said the victim was in her vehicle near 48th and Fairmount when a suspect approached with a gun shortly before 10:15 a.m.

The victim fled in her vehicle and the suspect fired several shots, striking her, police said. She arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

