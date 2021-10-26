Expand / Collapse search

48th and Fairmount shooting, woman injured: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26.

Police said the victim was in her vehicle near 48th and Fairmount when a suspect approached with a gun shortly before 10:15 a.m.

The victim fled in her vehicle and the suspect fired several shots, striking her, police said. She arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Greenfield police chase: Cudahy man gets 1 year in prison
article

Greenfield police chase: Cudahy man gets 1 year in prison

A Cudahy man was sentenced to one year in prison after he led police on a chase through Greenfield – driving on the wrong side of traffic – in March.

15th and State armed robbery: Marquette police seek 2 suspects
article

15th and State armed robbery: Marquette police seek 2 suspects

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business at 15th and State Street that happened on Monday, Oct. 25.

Brown Deer car break-ins, 50+ vehicles damaged

Brown Deer police are looking for suspects who broke into more than 50 vehicles during the overnight hours from Sunday, Oct. 24, through Monday, Oct. 25.