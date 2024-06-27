article

Two people, including a 1-year-old child, were wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, June 27.

It happened near 44th and Glendale around 12:30 p.m. Police said suspects fired shots from a vehicle and hit a 20-year-old and the 1-year-old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said.

Thursday's shooting was just a few blocks east of a Wednesday drive-by that wounded two people.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.