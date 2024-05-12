44th and Chambers shooting, Milwaukee police investigate

article

A Milwaukee shooting wounded a 19-year-old victim on Sunday, May 12.

It happened near 44th and Chambers, just west of Sherman Park, around 6:20 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting isn't yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



