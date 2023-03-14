Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, seriously wounded near 40th and Florist

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:42PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded late Monday night, March 13.

It happened near 40th and Florist on the city's north side around 11:30 p.m. The 29-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app. 