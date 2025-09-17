Milwaukee shooting, police seek public’s help in identifying 2 suspects

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for two armed suspects, ages 17–20, connected to a Sept. 2 shooting. The suspects allegedly fired at a moving vehicle, hitting the victim inside, before fleeing on foot. Authorities are urging the public to provide tips by phone or through Crime Stoppers/P3 Tips.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a Tuesday, Sept. 2 shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:33 p.m. near 40th and Capitol. Investigators said the suspects fired shots at a moving vehicle and struck the victim inside, before fleeing on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, 17–20 years old, about 5-foot-9, with a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black athletic pants with white stripes. He was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 17–20 years old, about 5-foot-8, with a medium complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light jeans. He was also armed with a handgun.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.