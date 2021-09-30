Expand / Collapse search

3rd and Nash shooting: Milwaukee man seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police at shooting scene near 3rd and Nash.

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 3rd and Nash on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Police said the shooting was the result of a fight and happened around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Glendale police chase stolen car, 4 arrested
article

Glendale police chase stolen car, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash near Green Bay and Green Tree roads on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30.

24th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man injured
article

24th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a Milwaukee man injured near 24th and Burleigh Wednesday afternoon

Body camera footage released in Greenfield OIS

Greenfield police body camera footage has been released following a late-August officer-involved shooting.