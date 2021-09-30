3rd and Nash shooting: Milwaukee man seriously injured

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 3rd and Nash on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Police said the shooting was the result of a fight and happened around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News