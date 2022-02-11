Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, injured near 39th and Green Tree: police

MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side early Friday, Feb. 11.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened near 39th and Green Tree shortly after 3 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is note yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

