37th and Thurston shooting, Milwaukee woman injured: police

A Milwaukee woman was shot and injured on the city's north side Thursday night, March 17.

Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 37th and Thurston around 7:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

