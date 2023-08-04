35th and Thurston shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was wounded in a shooting on the city's north side Thursday night, Aug. 3.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near 35th and Thurston. The 28-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, and police said he is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.