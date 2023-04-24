Milwaukee shooting, 35th and Pierce, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 23 near 35th and Pierce. It happened at approximately 9:35 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.