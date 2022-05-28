Attempted homicide, Milwaukee men charged in 35th and Hadley shooting

article

Two Milwaukee men are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting on the city's north side Sunday, April 24.

The accused are 22-year-old Marvin Johnson and 27-year-old Kendall Love. Johnson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called to the shooting scene near 35th and Hadley and found the victim, identified in a criminal complaint as a 33-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent life-saving treatment.

Five days after the shooting, the complaint states police spoke to the victim. The victim said Johnson previously threatened him, but he did not take the threat seriously. He said he remembered being at a corner store when he saw Johnson and Love, but did not remember much of the shooting.

Surveillance video showed Love and Johnson park and go into the corner store prior to the shooting. Shortly thereafter, the victim parked and went up to two other men outside. Love and Johnson were then seen coming out of the store and having what looked like a "friendly" interaction with the victim. Love and Johnson then got into their car and drove around the corner.

The complaint states, in surveillance from a nearby alley, Johnson was seen returning with a gun visible in his hand. Love joined him shortly after. Johnson then crept out of the alley and crouched behind some parked cars, approaching the victim, who was still talking to the other men outside the store.

Johnson popped out from behind the parked cars and started shooting at the victim, the complaint states, as seen on surveillance. The victim ran into the intersection, and the other men ran off. Johnson kept shooting at the victim, who eventually was hit and fell in the road. The shooting continued as Johnson approached – getting within 10 feet of the victim before running back to the alley where Love was waiting. The two then fled west. Officers found 10 bullet casings at the scene.

The complaint states Johnson was fitted with a GPS tracking device by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections at the time of the shooting. Data from the device placed Johnson in the area at the time of the shooting.

Both Johnson and Love have prior felony convictions, the complaint states.

Johnson made an initial court appearance on May 23, and Love made an initial court appearance on May 24. A judge set cash bond for both men at $100,000, and both men are due back in court on June 2.