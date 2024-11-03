Milwaukee shooting wounds 13-year-old boy; 2 charged

article

The Brief Two people are accused in a shooting that wounded a 13-year-old boy on Milwaukee's north side. Court filings said it stemmed from a fight, and the boy was not the intended target. The woman is accused of attempted homicide. A warrant is out for the man's arrest.



Two people are accused in an Oct. 27 shooting that wounded a 13-year-old boy on Milwaukee's north side – but court filings indicate the child was not the intended target.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Antonia Wren and 26-year-old Isaiah Ragsdale with multiple felonies in the case. A warrant is out for Ragsdale's arrest, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to the area of 35th Street and Glendale Avenue for reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. that day. When police arrived at the scene, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right knee. He was taken to Children's Wisconsin.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found one bullet casing on the front steps leading from the sidewalk up to a house, and four additional bullet casings in the street in front of the house. Officers also saw blood on the porch leading into the house.

Per the complaint, police interviewed another victim. She said she had broken up with her girlfriend and, on the morning of the shooting, she was woken up to her ex-girlfriend pounding on her door. She said she went to the door and saw her ex-girlfriend and Wren.

That victim said she began to fight with her ex-girlfriend, and Wren jumped into the fight, according to prosecutors. Wren and Ragsdale then started to shoot; Ragsdale was getting out of a vehicle and firing into the air, the victim said.

Court filings said the victim told investigators that Wren put the gun to her head and fired a shot, but she moved her head out of the way and the shot hit the 13-year-old boy instead.

Wren and Ragsdale allegedly fled the scene in a black Honda, according to the complaint. The victim said Ragsdale fired additional shots as they drove away.

During an interview with police, the 13-year-old boy said the other victim's ex-girlfriend showed up at their house. He said he went outside to break up a physical fight that broke out. While he tried to break up the fight, a man and a woman, who he later identified as Wren and Ragsdale, tried to shoot at the other victim, at which point he was struck in the leg.

In court

Wren appeared in court on Thursday, Oct. 21. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she is charged with the following counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First degree-reckless injury

Court records show a warrant is out for Ragsdale's arrest. He is charged with::

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony bail jumping (two counts)