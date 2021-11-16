35th and Burleigh shooting: Teen shot, wounded while driving

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 35th and Burleigh on Tuesday morning, Nov. 16.

A 17-year-old boy was shot around 10:45 a.m. and went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police said the victim was driving when a suspect fired shots at his vehicle, striking him. Unknown suspects are wanted.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.