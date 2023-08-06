Milwaukee shooting, 34th and Wright, man dead

article

A 53-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting near 34th and Wright on Sunday morning, Aug. 6.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victim died of his wounds at the scene. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.