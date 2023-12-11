Milwaukee shooting, 34th and Lincoln, man wounded

article

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Sunday, Dec. 10 near 34th and Lincoln. It happened around 2:10 a.m.

Following the shooting, the victim went to the area of 27th and Hayes. Medical attention was summoned, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The subject was taken into custody regarding the incident.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., officers located a vehicle associated with the shooting in the area of Custer Avenue and Green Bay Avenue. A 38-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the shooting and a firearm was recovered.

Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.