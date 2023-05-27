Milwaukee woman shot into car near 33rd and Highland: complaint

article

A Milwaukee woman is now charged, accused of shooting into a car Monday night, May 26 near 33rd and Highland.

Nadia-Rae Blockton, 21, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim told police the car she was driving broke down near 33rd and Highland. While she was waiting for help, Blockton pulled up in a black SUV.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint states "there had been ongoing issues" between the two women that day. The victim said Blockton "wanted to fight her."

The victim said, per the complaint, Blockton pointed a gun at the victim and shot twice through the car's windshield. One bullet hit the seat the victim was sitting in. She was hit by the broken glass.

Police scene near 33rd and Highland, Milwaukee

Police recovered two bullet casings from the street in front of where the victim's vehicle was parked.

The father of the victim's child was also in the vehicle at the time. He told police, per the complaint, that he was in the back seat when Blockton came up, grabbed a gun from another woman and then shot into the car.

Blockton made her initial court appearance Friday, May 26 and had cash bond set at $7,500.