Milwaukee shooting, 29th and Teutonia, woman wounded

article

A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 29th and Teutonia on Saturday morning, Sept. 2.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was riding in a vehicle on Teutonia when someone fired gunshots into the vehicle, sticking the victim. The victim was driven to Hadley and Teutonia where assistance was called. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening wound.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.