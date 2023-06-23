Shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 3 arrested including victim

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Friday afternoon, June 23 on the city's north side. Three people, including the victim, were arrested.

It happened near 29th and Fond du Lac just after 4 p.m. The 44-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody. Two more Milwaukee men, ages 47 and 46, were also arrested. Criminal charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are looking for others involved. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.