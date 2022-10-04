Milwaukee man shot during argument, police say

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was shot near 29th and Courtland around 3:45 p.m. It appears to be the result of an argument.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.