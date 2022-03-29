Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Man shot while driving near 29th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, March 29.

Police said the victim, 21, was driving near 29th and Cherry when shots were fired, and he was hit around 1:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD is seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

