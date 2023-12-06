Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 28th and Concordia, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Dec. 5. 

It happened near 28th and Concordia around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained a gunshot injury and went to the area of 37th and Burleigh, and summoned medical attention. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-fatal injury. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 