Milwaukee shooting, 28th and Concordia, 1 wounded

A 24-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Dec. 5.

It happened near 28th and Concordia around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained a gunshot injury and went to the area of 37th and Burleigh, and summoned medical attention.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-fatal injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.