Milwaukee police: Shootout near 27th and Auer, bystander injured

Milwaukee police said a man was shot and injured near 27th and Auer Saturday morning, March 26.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said other people were involved in a shootout and the victim, 41, was caught in the crossfire. He was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

