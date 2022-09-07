26th and Melvina shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
Police said the victim, 19, was shot near 26th and Melvina just after 1 p.m. when someone opened fire from a vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are searching for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.