Milwaukee shooting, 26th and Center; man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 44-year-old Milwaukee was shot and wounded near 26th and Center midday on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Officials say the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. The victim went to 27th and Fond du Lac Avenue to get help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.