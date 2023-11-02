Milwaukee shooting, 26th and Capitol, 2 wounded

article

Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 1. It happened around 10:30 p.m. near 26th and Capitol.

Police say a 29-year-old and a 55-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

No arrest have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.