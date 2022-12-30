Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

article

A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.