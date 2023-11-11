Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: 26th and Capitol, 1 wounded

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's north side left a 26-year-old wounded Saturday, Nov. 11.

It happened near 26th and Capitol just after 6 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 