25th and Rogers shooting, Milwaukee man in critical condition

A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on the city's south side Saturday morning, May 14.

Police said the victim, 48, was shot near 25th and Rogers around 8:35 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.