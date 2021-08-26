Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting after argument; 1 seriously inured

Milwaukee
Scene near 25th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 25th and Burleigh on Thursday morning, Aug. 26.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition after the shooting, which happened around 11 a.m.

The shooting was the result of an argument that stemmed from a vehicle accident, according to police. Authorities continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

