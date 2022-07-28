24th and North shooting; Milwaukee woman shot, police say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot during an argument Thursday morning, July 28.
Police said the victim, 19, was shot near 24th and North around 11:40 a.m. She was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Authorities are seeking a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.