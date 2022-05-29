24th and Concordia shooting, Milwaukee man gets 6 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2021 shooting that wounded a man and a 5-year-old boy.

Pierre Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury in March. As part of a plea negotiation, four other charges were dismissed.

Police were called to the shooting near 24th and Concordia on March 11, 2021. When officers arrived, they spoke with a person who indicated he ended a romantic relationship with Howard about a month ago. According to a criminal complaint, the person said Howard had been trying to get back together with him.

The night of March 10 into the morning of March 11, the person said he "continued to receive text messages from the defendant and ignored them before telling the defendant to leave him alone." When the person arrived home, the complaint states he saw Howard standing in his kitchen with a gun.

Howard did not say how he got inside the person's home, the complaint states. The person told police he asked why Howard "had a gun in his house and told the defendant that there was a child inside." The complaint states the person "asked the defendant to step outside so they could talk."

A short time later, the complaint states Howard "returned into the residence, and said 'this is who you want to be with' as he extended his arm and fired multiple gunshots" into a bedroom where another man and a 5-year-old child were at the time. Howard then fled.

The two people inside the bedroom – a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 5-year-old boy – were taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The man suffered 11 gunshot wounds, the child, three. Both were expected to survive.

In addition to prison time, Howard was sentenced to six years of extended supervision.